Brexit and its complications follow Theresa May like a shadow. While she tried to woo the Chinese leader over a cup of Lapsang she was reassuring worried Brexiteers at home that freedom of movement will indeed end in March 2019. Meanwhile it’s the Mandarins in Whitehall that are battling the government.

For the second time in a week Brexit minister Steve Baker is in trouble over comments about the performance of Treasury civil servants.

Paul McNamara reports.