Pride at 50: How much has changed for the LGBTQ+ community?

Warning: This report contains an account of a homophobic attack and offensive language.

On this day in 1972, thousands of people went out onto the streets for their first ever Pride March in the UK.

Since then many rights have been won but homophobia hasn’t gone away.

This programme, with Gay Times has been speaking to over 2000 people in the LGBTQ+ communities and just two percent thought the fight for their rights had already been won.

We have been hearing why Pride still matters so much to so many.