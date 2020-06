Premier League football is back – after 100 days off the pitch.

Tonight Aston Villa are playing Sheffield United behind closed doors, the first of some 92 games before the season ends next month.

The players paid tribute to those who have lost their lives to coronavirus – as well as showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

For now at least, fans are being urged to watch from home – our sports reporter Jordan Jarrett Bryan is at Manchester’s Etihad stadium.