Pre-packaged food ‘vital’ for some disabled people

For many, the post-Christmas period is a time of rethinking what we eat and drink. Some try a dry January while others start the year with the good intentions of eating more healthily. But what about eating more sustainably? This week the government published a 25-year plan for the environment and targeted excess packaging, while Marks&Spencer was forced to remove its ‘cauliflower steak’ from sale after it was criticised for being little more than a pricey, plastic-covered, sliced vegetable. But as Symeon Brown reports, for some disabled people, the convenience of pre-packaged food can be vital.