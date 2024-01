“We are on it” Rishi Sunak declared today as he sought to reassure sub-postmasters who were wrongly convicted of defrauding the Post Office in the Horizon scandal that he would speed up the process of quashing their convictions and making sure they get full compensation.

This evening, a minister is in the Commons to update MPs on the government’s plans to deal with the miscarriage of justice. The Post Office has apologised to all those affected.