Post Office scandal inquiry calls for faster compensation scheme

It’s been called the most widespread miscarriage of justice in the UK.

Over more than a decade, hundreds of entirely innocent sub-postmasters were convicted of fraud because of a faulty IT system.

Many went to prison, others were financially ruined and some died before their names were cleared. The government and the Post Office have promised full and fair compensation. And the head of the inquiry into the scandal is urging them to make good on their promises to pay out promptly.

Jane Deith met one former sub-postmaster, who’s still waiting for compensation.