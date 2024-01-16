Post Office scandal: Fujitsu says it has ‘moral obligation’ to compensate victims

Until now, Post Office and Fujitsu bosses had avoided the cameras over the Horizon IT scandal. That scandal saw more than 900 subpostmasters wrongly prosecuted for theft, false accounting and fraud between 1999 and 2015.

But the shortfalls at their Post Office branches actually came from faults within Fujitsu’s Horizon software.

Today, the company’s global boss apologised, while the head of its European operation told MPs that the tech giant expects to contribute to the vast sums needed in compensation.