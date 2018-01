The toddler Poppi Worthington was sexually abused before she died, according to a coroner. In proceedings which were so distressing that Poppi’s mother had to leave the courtroom, Cumbria’s senior coroner ruled the little girl had died from asphyxia due to an “unsafe” sleeping environment. Poppi’s father Paul Worthington refused to answer questions at the inquest about her death 252 times. A warning: there are some highly distressing details in this report.