The father of Poppi Worthington broke down in tears during the inquest into her death when he was asked if he had sexually abused her. The 49-year-old who has always denied any wrongdoing refused to answer the question – or more than 250 other questions that were put to him. He has maintained his right not to reply under Coroner’s Inquest rules which protect witnesses from incriminating themselves. His 13-month-old daughter died in December 2012.