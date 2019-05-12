Polls suggest Brexit party gaining ground on Tories

The forecast for the next 5 days
The Prime Minister may have got a little peace today as she attended her usual church service but if the polls are to be believed her solitude could soon be shattered.
Two surveys published today suggest she’s haemorrhaging support to Nigel Farage. His Brexit Party is expected to take first place in this month’s European elections with more votes than both Labour and Conseratives combined. Paraic O’Brien reports.