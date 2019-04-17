Poll puts Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party in the lead for May’s European elections

Well MPs may be on their Easter break, but there’s no holiday from Brexit news. The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has told the Irish parliament that there would be “no-chance” of a UK-US trade deal if Brexit undermines the Good Friday Agreement.

And a new opinion poll has put Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party comfortably in the lead ahead of May’s European Elections – assuming the UK actually takes part. Victoria Macdonald is live in Westminster.