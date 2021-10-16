Political leaders pay tribute to Sir David Amess

First and foremost a personal tragedy, the loss of a friend and colleague, but raising huge questions about the risks MPs face every day, as they try to remain connected to the constituents who elected them.

There is talk of defiance and democracy but there is also fear.

One MP says face to face meetings should be paused right now.

Our political correspondent Liz Bates has spent the day in Sir David’s constituency of Leigh-on-Sea in Essex, where tributes continued to be paid to an MP described as a ‘man of the people’.