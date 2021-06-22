Channel 4 News
22 Jun 2021

Police used ‘justified’ force on man who died, inquest jury finds

In CCTV images played in court, Andrew Hall shouts, “Help me – I’m being killed.”

He was a black man who died shortly after he’d been restrained by police for two hours. Leg restraints, handcuffs and a spit hood were used.

Today, a jury at the inquest concluded the actions of police in Huddersfield were “justified, necessary and proportionate”.

But in her only interview, Andrew Hall’s partner has told this programme she believes race was a factor.  She describes what happened  as unforgivable.

Warning: There are distressing images in this exclusive report.