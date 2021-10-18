Police speaking to more potential victims of paedophile Carson Grimes

Police are speaking to more possible victims of a convicted paedophile who have come forward after a Channel 4 documentary about the case.

Bedfordshire Police’s three-year investigation into Carson Grimes featured in the series 24 Hours in Police Custody.

Last week, the 65-year-old was sentenced to life for historic offences against nine children.

The Bedfordshire force says its investigation is still live and they are talking to 11 new potential victims.

Warning: This report contains some distressing details.

You can see the concluding part of the investigation into Carson Grimes in 24 Hours in Police Custody tonight at 9pm on Channel 4.