Police speaking to more potential victims of paedophile Carson Grimes

Police are speaking to more possible victims of a convicted paedophile who have come forward after a Channel 4 documentary about the case.
Bedfordshire Police’s three-year investigation into Carson Grimes featured in the series 24 Hours in Police Custody.
Last week, the 65-year-old was sentenced to life for historic offences against nine children.
The Bedfordshire force says its investigation is still live and they are talking to 11 new potential victims.
Warning: This report contains some distressing details.
