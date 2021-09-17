Police should give violence against women same priority as terrorism, says watchdog

The report by Her Majesty’s Inspectors of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services says there is an epidemic of violence against women and girls, yet a “staggering” variation in how cases are handled by police forces across the country.

It calls for “fundamental, cross-system change”, and found that three-quarters of domestic abuse cases were “closed early” without a suspect being charged.

They concluded police should treat violence by men against women and girls with the same urgency as terrorism.

