It’s been three weeks since Nicola Bulley vanished during a riverside walk near her home in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire.

Today, police searching for the mother-of-two found a body although it is yet to be identified.

Nicola was last seen near the river on January the 27th while walking her dog after dropping her daughters at school.

The search by police today focussed on the area downstream where the river runs alongside Rawcliffe Road.