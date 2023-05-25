Police Scotland is ‘institutionally racist,’ says outgoing Chief Constable

Describing it as a “difficult day”, the outgoing Chief Constable of Police Scotland has admitted that his force is “institutionally racist and discriminatory”.

Sir Iain Livingstone said that acknowledging the issue is “essential” if the UK’s second-biggest force is to become an “anti-racist” service.

The Chief Constable wouldn’t apologise to those who’ve been impacted by its culture.

But it is believed to be the first statement of its kind by a police chief and comes amid ongoing controversy about policing culture in the UK.