Police say they have recovered the body of Sarah Everard

The confirmation Sarah Everard’s family had longed not to hear was made public by the Metropolitan Police at lunchtime. The body found hidden in Kent woodland was that of the 33-year-old who disappeared while walking home from a friend’s house nine days ago. They continue to question one of their own officers about her kidnap and killing.

Within the last few minutes, a High Court judge has refused to intervene to overturn a police ban on women wanting to hold a vigil in Sarah’s Everard honour tomorrow.