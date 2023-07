Police say a pioneering approach to investigating rapes and other serious sexual crimes – dubbed Operation Soteria – is being rolled out in forces across the country.

It’s a system in dire need of change – between April and December last year around 50,000 rapes were recorded by police in England and Wales.

Yet just 900, that’s two per cent – ended up leading to charges.

Some women who’ve made complaints to police say even with these new changes – the system is still biased against the victims.