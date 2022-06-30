Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 6.30pm
Menu
4m
30 Jun 2022

Police response to domestic abuse claims against officers condemned by watchdog

By

Police forces in England and Wales have been accused of “significantly harming the public interest” in their handling of allegations of domestic abuse by their own officers.

A joint investigation by three police bodies heard that officers were using their status to intimidate victims against reporting abuse, leaving them at risk of harm – leading to police perpetrators going largely unpunished.

We spoke to a woman who told us she had to give up her career after allegations against her husband, also a police officer, were dismissed.