Police officers sacked after arrested man left paralysed

Julian Cole was a 19-year-old sports science student when he went for a night out in Bedford in 2013. He ended up brain damaged and paralysed after a scuffle with nightclub doormen and police officers.

Now three of the Bedfordshire Police officers involved in his arrest have been sacked after being found guilty of gross misconduct.

A disciplinary panel found they’d lied about the circumstances in which Mr Cole broke his neck.

Another officer, Sergeant Andrew Withey, was found guilty of misconduct and given a final warning for failing to carry out welfare checks on the teenager.