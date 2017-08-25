Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow, 6:30pm
Menu
Published on 25 Aug 2017 Sections

Police missed chances to bring paedophile Ian Watkins to justice

Home Affairs Correspondent

Detectives missed repeated opportunities to bring the paedophile Ian Watkins to justice, according to a damning report by the independent police complaints watchdog. The Lostprophets frontman was eventually sentenced to 35 years in prison for a string of sex offences. South Wales Police said they were “truly sorry”, and had introduced new measures to improve the way they protect vulnerable people. A warning: the subject matter is extremely distressing.