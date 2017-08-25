Police missed chances to bring paedophile Ian Watkins to justice

The forecast for the next 5 days
Detectives missed repeated opportunities to bring the paedophile Ian Watkins to justice, according to a damning report by the independent police complaints watchdog. The Lostprophets frontman was eventually sentenced to 35 years in prison for a string of sex offences. South Wales Police said they were “truly sorry”, and had introduced new measures to improve the way they protect vulnerable people. A warning: the subject matter is extremely distressing.