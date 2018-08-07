Police commissioners warn Home Secretary a ‘no deal’ Brexit could pose substantial public safety risk 

Police and Crime Commissioners have written to the Home Secretary warning that a no-deal Brexit could pose a substantial risk to public safety.

Their letter warns that officers could face a “significant loss of operational capacity” if Britain crashes out of the EU next March without a deal. It also urged the Home Office to spell out its contingency plans.

We spoke to two signatories of the letter: Lord Bach, the Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner, and Matthew Scott, the Commissioner for Kent.