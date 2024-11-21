Police action against Church of England ‘must be considered’, says review’s author

The Archbishop of Canterbury will step aside from his official duties by January 6th – the Day of Epiphany.

He resigned in the wake of a report into serial abuse by Christian summer camp leader John Smyth, who was first unmasked by this programme.

The Makin review was ordered as a result and its author, Keith Makin, went on to conclude that Smyth was the ‘most prolific abuser to be associated with the Church of England’.

We sat down with Keith Makin for his first interview since his report was published. I began by asking him what he thought about the impact of his report.