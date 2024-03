It’s World poetry day and to mark it the poet laureate and the national trust have launched ‘blossomise’ – a series of poems and more than 100 events across the UK to encourage more people to revel in the joys of spring.

So we sent our culture correspondent Minnie Stephenson to the Yorkshire countryside, on our doorstep here in Leeds, to bask in blossom herself with the poet laureate Simon Armitage – nice work if you can get it: