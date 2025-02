Poetry has been a big part of this country’s cultural life since Caedmon – a Northumbrian cow herd – composed a catchy religious ode back in the seventh century.

Shakespeare, Wordsworth, Rossetti and Zephaniah have all followed. Now, poet laureate and Yorkshireman Simon Armitage – has determined that the discipline of verse composition should have a proper place to call home – and that it should be right here in Leeds.