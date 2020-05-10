PM urged to launch public inquiry into disproportionate impact of coronavirus on ethnic minorities

The prime minister has been urged to launch an independent public inquiry into the reasons behind the disproportionate impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic population of the UK.

There is an ongoing scientific review, but in a joint letter today, a coalition of over 70 prominent signatories, including author Malorie Blackman and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, said a wider investigation could “help restore public confidence among the UK’s BAME communities”.

I’m joined by the Young Vic’s theatre’s artistic director Kwame Kwei-Armah, who also put his name to the letter.