PM Starmer gives ‘cast iron’ pledge on defence as Nato summit begins

Sir Keir Starmer has been prime minister for less than a week and already he has been meeting world leaders at the 75th Nato summit in Washington.

The Russian threat looms large over the event and President Biden has already promised Nato leaders that Ukraine will be given air defence systems better able to repel Russian attacks.

And then Keir Starmer briefed reporters on the plane to the US, he gave what he said was a “cast-iron” promise to spend 2.5 per cent of national income on defence. But it’s not entirely clear when that promise will take effect.

Gary Gibbon reports.