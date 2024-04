Rishi Sunak has pledged to increase defence spending to 2.5 percent of GDP by 2030.

On a trip to Poland, the prime minister said the extra billions will put Britain’s defence industry “on a war footing” – and Nato members cannot expect the US alone to foot the bill for defending the West.

He also announced an extra half a billion pounds of military aid for Ukraine – as well as boats, vehicles, missiles and ammunition.