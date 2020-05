Millions of families and friends kept apart by the lockdown will be able to meet again from Monday. Boris Johnson said the change in the rules for England would be “a long awaited joyful moment for many”.

But the Prime Minister also faced more questions about Dominic Cummings after Durham Police said he might have committed a “minor breach” of lockdown rules by taking a 50 mile drive to test his eyesight. Mr Johnson said he wanted to draw a line under the matter.