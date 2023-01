The Prime Minister has called on health service chiefs to take “bold and radical action” to tackle the crisis in the NHS.

Rishi Sunak has been holding talks with health and social care leaders in Downing Street – amid reports of overstretched resources, staff burnout and ambulance delays.

He described the meeting as “highly valuable” – but critics said it would do little to alleviate the problems beleaguering the NHS after “years of inaction”.