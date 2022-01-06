PM apologises over text messages in Downing Street flat revamp probe

Boris Johnson has been severely criticised by his own adviser on ministerial interests for not revealing an exchange of messages with the Tory donor who at the time was paying for the redecoration of his Downing Street flat.

Lord Geidt wrote to the prime minister to express his “grave concern” at the “failure” to give him the WhatsApp messages when he was investigating how the refurbishment was paid for last year.

Boris Johnson has made a “humble and sincere apology”, claiming he had “not recalled” the messages which were stored on an old phone.

We were due to speak to a cabinet minister today on a different story but just before Lord Geidt’s letter was released the interview was suddenly cancelled. Nobody from the government has been available since.