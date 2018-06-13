Plumber wins ‘gig economy’ case – big implications for freelance workers

It’s a case that touches at the heart of workers’ rights in the UK. Today the Supreme Court ruled that plumber Gary Smith was wrongly classed as self-employed by his bosses and should receive holiday pay.

But is this a landmark decision with implications for workers in other types of jobs in the ‘gig economy’, which until now have been classed as freelance? Charlie Mullins, chief executive of Pimlico Plumbers, says Mr Smith chose to be self-employed, while economist Faiza Shaheen, from the Centre for Labour and Social Studies, says rulings are needed to prevent the exploitation of workers.