Plans laid out for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral will take place a week from today in St George’s Chapel at Windsor castle – where his coffin will be transported in a specially modified Land Rover which he helped to design.

Just thirty guests will attend, including the Duke of Sussex, but not Meghan whose doctors have not given her clearance to fly. The Palace said they hoped the coming days would be a chance to celebrate the duke’s “remarkable life”, with people urged to pay their respects in the safest way possible, by staying at home.