Abi Reader, from the Wales National Farmers’ Union, and assembly member Adam Price, the leader of Plaid Cymru, discuss a no-deal Brexit.

Abi Reader, from the Wales National Farmers’ Union, and assembly member Adam Price, the leader of Plaid Cymru, discuss a no-deal Brexit. The UK Independence Party has put up Neil Hamilton, who has recently caused controversy by claiming that far-right leader Tommy Robinson has been demonised by the media.