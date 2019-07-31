Philippa Stroud, Social Metrics Commission: ‘Work still best route out of poverty, but it is full-time work’

The research on which the government is basing its new trial of poverty measurement was produced by the independent Social Metrics Commission.

We asked the government for a minister to interview but none was available.

Philippa Stroud is a Conservative member of the House of Lords and chair of the Social Metrics Commission.

She worked for Iain Duncan Smith when he was Work and Pensions Secretary.

Peter Tutton is head of policy at the charity StepChange, which helps people in debt.