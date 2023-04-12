Channel 4 News
12 Apr 2023

Pharmacies on ‘brink of collapse’ in England

England’s pharmacies are on the brink of collapse – struggling with a shortage of staff and medical supplies – combined with increased patient demand and soaring costs, according to an industry survey shared exclusively with this programme.

Staff say that some patients are so frustrated by the supply problems, they’re getting aggressive.

The Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee, the industry body which carried out the survey, says the Government and NHS need to step in now, before it’s too late.