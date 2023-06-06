Peter Singer on animal rights, protest and controversy

He’s the moral philosopher whose hugely influential 1975 book ‘Animal Liberation’ made the moral case for respecting the rights of animals and not eating meat.

Peter Singer turbo charged the vegetarian and vegan movements and now he has updated ‘Animal Liberation’ with ‘Animal Liberation Now’ to take into account changes in factory farming, laboratory grown meat and greater legal protection for animals.

We spoke to him this afternoon and began by pointing out that increasing prosperity in previously poor countries means more people are eating more meat.