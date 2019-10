So what is it like attempting a journey across countries, across continents – stuck inside a lorry with dozens of others, in the most perilous of states?

Well in 2016, two Afghan brothers, 7-year-old Ahmed and his older brother Jawad were smuggled to the UK in a refrigerated lorry when the oxygen inside began to run out.