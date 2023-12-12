Skip to main news content
12 Dec 2023
‘People who have come across illegally should not be rewarded’, says former Conservative leader after government’s Rwanda win
Matt Frei
Europe Editor and Presenter
Matt is joined by former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith.
