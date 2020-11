No actor wants to be accused of dialing their performance in.

Unless you happen to be David Morrissey or Leanne Best – both of whom star in a play brought to you by phone.

When Liverpool went into Tier 3 restrictions at the end of last month, theatre performances had to be cancelled – but the show’s producers came up with a novel way to bring their play to the people – despite lockdown.

Krishnan Guru Murthy has been talking to David Morrisey about what happened next.