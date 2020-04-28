There are so many things we don’t yet know about this virus, the way it behaves or its likely long-term impact.

We are of course looking to scientists and politicians to guide us through this crisis.

But with them, seemingly, not always in step with each other, who should we believe?

In his latest book “Talking to Strangers”, the best-selling international author of “Tipping Point” Malcolm Gladwell explores concepts of trust and misunderstanding between strangers.

So are scientists and politicians strangers? We speak to him and begin by asking him if we had reached a tipping point with the lockdown.