People turning to poetry and music for pleasure during lockdown, says Poet Laureate

Back in March lockdown brought an end to choir practice across the country with singing deemed a high risk hobby when it came to spreading the virus.

But inspired by the memory of the choral societies he knew growing up in Huddersfield, the poet Laureate Simon Armitage has created the lyrics for two new works that express some of the emotions and frustrations of the last few months.

Having rehearsed in groups of no more than fifteen as per government guidelines, next Saturday the Huddersfield choral society will premiere both works in videoed performances.

Earlier we spoke to Simon Armitage and asked him how he became involved with the choir.