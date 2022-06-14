‘People do not go to Rwanda, they flee,’ says daughter of jailed ‘Hotel Rwanda’ subject

One of the controversies that have dogged the Rwandan government in recent years is the treatment of Paul Rusesabagina.

His story got the Hollywood treatment in the widely acclaimed film “Hotel Rwanda”, which showed his role in protecting guests at the hotel he managed from militia groups who killed hundreds of thousands during the genocide.

But Mr Rusesabagina later became a fierce critic of the new government of Paul Kagame, while the film’s account of his behaviour was challenged in Rwanda itself.

Mr Rusesabagina was put on trial in Rwanda after he claimed he was effectively kidnapped in Dubai. He’s now in jail on terrorism-related charges.

We were joined from Belgium by his daughter Carine Kanimba.