Paula Vennells was ‘lying’ about Post Office scandal, claims forensic accountant

It might have taken a drama to galvanise the response to a crisis – but the public inquiry into the Post Office Horizon scandal is gradually bringing more details to light, as hundreds of victims seek justice for their ruined lives.

The inquiry will be hoping to uncover more details when it examines a series of covert recordings. This programme has obtained a summary of some of the tapes – a meeting in 2013 between Post Office executives and the independent forensic accountants brought in to investigate.