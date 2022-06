Boris Johnson is going into the Jubilee weekend unsure whether his own MPs will force a vote of no confidence in his leadership when they get back to Westminster next week.

In an interview released by Mumsnet, he said people questioning whether they could trust him should look at the record of what he had delivered.

But this afternoon, yet another of his backbenchers has said that the Downing Street lockdown parties were “unforgivable” and that apologies afterwards were “insufficient.”.