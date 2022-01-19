Partygate: Johnson faces more calls to resign as Tory MP defects

Few days here in Westminster have been quite so tumultuous, from the backbench plot to get rid of Boris Johnson to the dramatic scenes in the Commons as Tory grandee and former minister David Davis told the PM: “In the name of God, go!”

One Conservative MP did go, as Christian Wakeford crossed the floor to Labour, accusing the Tories of “trying to defend the indefensible and doing so gladly”.

A defensive Number 10 press secretary insisted Boris Johnson would fight any confidence vote against him.

Channel 4 News commissioned exclusive polling by J.L. Partners which suggested Labour is in the lead by 11 points in “red wall” seats.