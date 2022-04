Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised more than a dozen times for breaking Covid lockdown laws.

The apologies may have been fulsome and flowing but the prime minister is still insisting that the June 2020 gathering in the Cabinet room – with cake – was not a party and not therefore in breach of the rules.

Whether his multiple apologies are enough will be determined on Thursday when MPs vote on whether Mr Johnson misled MPs with his earlier denials of any wrongdoing.