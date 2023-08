The Conservatives are facing what could be another challenging by-election after Nadine Dorries resigned from her Mid Bedfordshire seat with a scathing attack on Rishi Sunak.

Tory ministers admitted they would have to “work hard” to win over votes – while Labour and the Liberal Democrats are both keen to snap up the seat, ruling out any electoral pact.

Ria Chatterjee has been to the constituency to test the local mood.