In light of the Johnson government’s decision to suspend parliament, we spoke to voters in Dudley North, one of the most marginal seats in the country.

So does all this talk of prorogation and constitutional crisis mean anything outside Westminster?

So far more than half a million people have signed an online petition demanding a halt to moves to suspend parliament, while at least a dozen protests have been organised up and down the country, from Edinburgh in the north to Brighton in the south.

We have been talking to voters in Dudley North, one of the most marginal seats in the country.